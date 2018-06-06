Foyle Cup is getting bigger and bigger: Michael Hutton

The 2018 O’Neills Foyle Cup was launched on Tuesday evening in Derry at the Waterfront Hotel.

400 teams have signed up for this years competition and over 6,000 kids will be playing the game across different venues in the north west.

Teams from all over the world have entered and not alone is it a festival of football but the knock on effect for the local economy is huge.

Highland’s Martin Holmes caught up with Chairman Michael Hutton at Tuesday’s launch to looked ahead to the biggest ever Foyle Cup…