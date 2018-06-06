Dubai Duty Free looking for Inishowen’s Best Dressed Shopfront and Building

Businesses and communities across Inishowen are being invited to take part in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Best Dressed Shopfront or Building competition.

The first week of July will see the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open being held at Ballyliffin Golf Club and Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland have teamed up with the title sponsor, Dubai Duty Free to encourage businesses and owners of premises throughout the peninsula to get in on the action and participate in this competition that will see the towns and villages in Inishowen looking splendid during this iconic event.

With a total prize fund of €3,000 being put forward by Dubai Duty Free, it will certainly be worth the effort! First place winner will receive €1,500, second place €1,000 and third place €500, all generously sponsored by the airport retailer and title sponsor of the tournament. The lucky winner and guest will also be treated to full corporate hospitality on Thursday 5th July where they will enjoy lunch and all the golfing action from the comfort of Dubai Duty Free’s own private pavilion located on the 18th green at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are delighted to sponsor the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Best Dressed Window Competition. It’s a great initiative that will bring all of the community together and will help create a wonderful sense of occasion in the region. The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is a great sporting occasion, attracting the top golfers in the world, and it is also a tourist and family friendly that should attract the crowds. We are looking forward to July when the stunning Inishown peninsula will set the scene for some magnificent golfing action and while the competition heats up on the golf course, we are hoping the competition will also be well underway in the local towns and villages for the Best Dressed Shop Competition too!”

Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray believes that this is a great opportunity for businesses and other owners of buildings to showcase Inishowen as an ideal location for this type of an event. “We are expecting in the region of 100,000 visitors to the Inishowen peninsula over the course of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and we are keen to make sure that the peninsula is looking it’s best and that there is a warm welcome for everyone who will be visiting Inishowen and indeed Donegal for this event”.

To register your interest in entering the competition all you have to do is email ddfgolf@donegalcoco.ie with your contact details by Monday 18th June and further information will be sent to you then. Packs with bunting, flags and posters will be available free of charge for use in the themed displays. So, register your interest as soon as possible and be as creative as you can, showcasing all that is great about Inishowen.