Donegal v Down Preview: Donegal Manager Declan Bonner



The Ulster Senior Football Championship continues this Sunday with Donegal playing Down in Clones.

The winner goes to the final to meet Fermanagh, who had a shock win over Monaghan last weekend.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has rubbished any thoughts and talk that Donegal’s route to the final and an Ulster title has already been secured.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Declan says Donegal cannot take Down for granted and that the Mourne county will be their biggest hurdle yet…

Donegal v Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday afternoon (Throw In 4pm)