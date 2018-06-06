Calls for cross border strategy as car criminals cause havoc

There are calls for a greater cross border strategy between Gardai and Police as car criminals are said to be causing havoc in both Donegal and Derry.

It’s after a stolen vehicle was reportedly driven recklessly around the Galliagh area of Derry last night before crashing into the front of the local Co Op.

Local Cllr Sandra Duffy believes that gangs are using the back roads network between Donegal and Derry to drive dangerously.

She says there are genuine fears that someone will be killed unless there’s a more united approach between Gardai and police: