Update: Two arrested in Strabane, questioned in relation to Donegal burglaries

Two men have been arrested in connection with a number of cross-border offences carried out in recent days.

Police in Strabane received a report that two men were seen acting suspiciously in the Castlegrange Park area of the town this morning.

A car that was reported stolen during a creeper style burglary in Derry during the early hours of this morning was also recovered.

It has emerged too that the vehicle had been used in several burglaries in Co Donegal.

Shortly after 8:20am this morning, police received a report that two men were acting suspiciously in the Castlegrange Park area of the town.

Officers in Strabane responded and following a search of the area the suspects were detained.

The two males, aged 27 and 36, were arrested and a red coloured Peugeot car, that had been reported stolen during a creeper style burglary in the Caw Park area of Derry during the early hours of this morning was recovered by police.

It has emerged that the same vehicle had been used in several burglaries in Donegal in recent times in which bank cards and a large sum of money was stolen.

The suspects were also viewed on CCTV footage causing damage to a vehicle on the Lifford Road.

The two men remain in custody and are being questioned in relation to the offences.