Two men arrested following reports of suspicious activity in Strabane

Two men have been arrested following reports of suspicious activity in Strabane this morning.

Police received a report that two men were acting suspiciously in the Castlegrange Park area of the town.

A car that was reported stolen during a creeper style burglary in Derry during the early hours of this morning was also recovered.

Shortly after 8:20am this morning, police received a report that two men were acting suspiciously in the Castlegrange Park area of the town.

Officers in Strabane responded and following a search of the area the suspects were detained.

Inspector Yvonne McManus says; “The two males, aged 27 and 36, were arrested and a red coloured Peugeot car, that had been reported stolen during a creeper style burglary in the Caw Park area of Derry/Londonderry during the early hours of this morning was recovered by police.

She says this is a great example where information from the community has led to the arrests of two suspects.

The two mean remain in custody and are being questioned in relation to a number of offences in the Derry and Strabane areas overnight.