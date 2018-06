In the annual St. Eunan’s College Golf alumni which was played in Letterkenny Golf Club it was a great day for the Nee brothers Chris and P.J.

Chris Nee taking first place on 41 points and PJ Nee in second place 39 points. In third place was Adrian Daly 39 points and in fourth was Liam Sweeney on 38 points.

Mark Mc Nulty was the winner of the Michael Mc Grath Memorial Trophy and Ronan Daly won the Alumni Youth competition.