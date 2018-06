Donegal is among seven locations set to become free public wi-fi zones as part of a new scheme.

Sligo, Westport, Monaghan, Knock and Carrick-On-Shannon will benefit from the initiative which is supported by local authorities and business groups.

Two further town centre locations are due to be announced in Kerry and Donegal.

Local businesses allow Magnet Networks to install access points on their premises, providing seamless connectivity within the town centres.