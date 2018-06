The new County Donegal Development Plan 2018-2024 has come into effect as of today.

The plan which sets out a land use policy framework to guide how Donegal develops into the future, was adopted by members of Donegal County Council last month following extensive public consultations and engagement with numerous stakeholders.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Gerry McMonagle says looking into the future, the plan contains the right balance for the County: