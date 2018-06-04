Hoax declared following overnight discovery of suspicious object in Derry

There has been widespread condemnation following a security alert in the Galliagh area of Derry last night.

At approximately 10.30pm last night, a suspicious object was discovered in the front garden of a house in the Fergleen Park area.

The discovery resulted in the closure of the area and a number of homes were evacuated while the object was examined by ATO.

Following a controlled explosion, the object was declared a hoax and removed from the scene for further examination.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after 3am.

PSNI have thanked the local community for their co-operation and patience during the security alert and are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact police at Strand Road.