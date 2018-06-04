Harps didn’t show up until half-time – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Longford on Monday evening in Finn Park.

Longford were 2 up at half-time, but Harps were back on level terms through a Paddy McCourt penalty and a Mikey Place goal. Longford fired back shortly after and scored their fourth goal in the last 10 minutes. The win now means that Longford go ahead of Harps in the First Division table.

After the match, Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty…

Diarmaid also spoke with Longford manager Neale Fenn…