A drink driver has been arrested following a high speed chase involving Garda units from Buncrana and Letterkenny.

Gardai said the driver of the car reached speeds of 170 km/h on the incorrect side of the road and drove the wrong way around the Dry Arch Roundabout in Letterkenny.

The driver was arrested after Gardaí used a stinger to puncture the car’s tires, bringing it to a halt.

Court proceedings are to follow.