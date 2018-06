Fermanagh came from behind with a goal in injury-time to inflict a one point defeat on Monaghan in the Ulster SFC Semi-Final today at Healy Park in Omagh.

Fermanagh led by 2 points at the break, but Monaghan were able to take control in the second-half, and were leading by 2 points before an Eoin Donnelly goal secured the win for Rory Gallagher’s side.

Gallagher spoke after the win…

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke praised how well Fermanagh were set up…