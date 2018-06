Gaeil Fhánada will face off against rivals Downings in the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Junior Final tomorrow after they overcame Kilcommon of Mayo in the semi-final on a scoreline of 0-12 v 0-10.

The sides contested the Local Comórtas Peile final as well, with Fanad claiming victory there by 6 points.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report for Highland Radio…