0-16 v 2-09 was the final score in the Ulster U20 Football Championship clash between Derry and Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday.

Donegal had left by 3 points at half-time, but a strong second half showing from Derry gave them a deserved win. Derry now go on to face Down in the Ulster semi-final.

Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilcoyne spoke after the match…

Derry manager Mickey Donnelly gave his thoughts to Pauric after the match…