Emergency repairs are to be carried out on the pier at Curransport in West Donegal, where a hole has appeared in the pier in recent days.

It’s feared that someone who doesn’t know the area could get stuck while reversing a boat into the water.

Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says a longer term project to strengthen the pier and the approach road is needed, but the immediate priority is to make the pier safe: