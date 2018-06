Cockhill Celtic defeated Letterkenny Rovers 3-1 in the USL Cup Final on Saturday evening at Maginn Park.

Goals from Lee Toland (2) and Malachy McDermott gave Cockhill the win in Buncrana.

After the match, Ryan Ferry spoke with Cockhill’s Lee Toland, who scored a brace in the final…

Ryan also spoke with Letterkenny Rovers manager Eamon McConigley…