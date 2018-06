1-11 v 1-09 was the final score in favour of the team from Glenties in the all Donegal clash between Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair at Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Downings.

The win now means that Naomh Conaill move on to Sunday’s semi-final against An Cheathrú Rua of Galway.

Cóilín Duffy has the full-time report…