Finn Harps U17s recorded a 4-0 win over Derry City U17s today in the first round of the Mark Farren Cup at the Brandywell.

The goalscorers for Harps were Jamie Doherty, Gabby Aduaka, Corey McBride and a Derry City OG.

Harps led by 1 at the break, but were able to dominate the second half and score three to make sure of the win.