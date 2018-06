Fermanagh and Monaghan will face off tomorrow in their Ulster SFC Semi-Final at Healy Park in Omagh, with throw-in at 2pm.

Fermanagh overcame Armagh by 5 points to book their spot in this semi-final with Monaghan, who themselves defeated Tyrone by 2 points.

Former Fermanagh manager Dom Corrigan spoke with Tom Comack on the mood in Fermanagh heading into tomorrow’s game…