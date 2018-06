Donegal and Derry face off on Sunday morning in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Quarter-Final.

Throw-in at Healy Park in Omagh is at 11.45am.

Derry manager Mickey Donnelly gave his thoughts to Tom Comack ahead of Sunday’s game…

DONEGAL U20 V DERRY will be LIVE online at www.highlandradio.com from 11.45am

