Finn Harps thanks Conor O’Reilly

The organizers of the Finn Harps Schools Programme made a small presentation to Conor O Reilly on Friday night in Ballybofey, during the Athlone Town game, to thank him for all his work over the past year and also to mark his departure to start his new footballing career at Ipswich Town in a couple of weeks time.

Harps Schools Programme coordinator John Campbell paid tribute to Conor’s assistance and presence at a number of events during the 2017/18 season. Conor also made some of the presentations at the recent Finn Harps Schools Programme finals in Killygordon.