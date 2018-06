Dunleavy gets second start for Ireland at U20 World Cup

Joe Dunleavy will start Ireland’s second World Cup match against South Africa in France tomorrow following on from his impressive performance in the loss against France.

Dunleavy scored a try for Noel McNamara’s side in their World Cup opener.

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

12. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

11. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

10. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone(/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain