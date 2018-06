After their opening round win over Cavan, Donegal’s next game in the new Ulster Under 20 Championship is against Derry on Sunday 3rd June at Healy Park in Omagh.

The quarter final tie will be LIVE online at www.highlandradio.com from 11.45am with Pauric Hilferty and Brendan Kilycoyne.

