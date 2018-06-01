The Secret Sound on The Naughty Alarm Clock

Congratulations to the winner of the Secret Sound on Tuesday 1st May who correctly guessed ‘taking a firelighter out of plastic packaging’, for a prize of €200!
Here’s a list of the answers so far for this one. Tune in every morning after 7am for your chance to win!
- Sewing machine
- Drum of a washing machine
- Velcro
- Clipping Hedges
- Cutting paper
- Windscreen Wiper
- Opening box of washing powder
- Noise of fuel pump
- Faxing paper
- Slicing carrots
- Printer
- Shredder
- Biting Wafer part of icecream cone
- Pulling tissues out of a box
- Needle stuck at the end of record
- Washing machine
- Biting into an apple
- Sharpening a knife
- Brushing hair
- Dishwasher
- Commercial bread-slicing machine
- Chopping vegetables
- Old-fashioned telephone dial
- Toaster popping
- Opening a carton of milk
- Putting butter on toast
- Taking paper towel out of dispenser
- Striking a match
- Closing a tumble dryer
- Computer Printer or Photocopier
- Automatic Air Freshener
- Opening an envelope with a knife