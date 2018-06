Ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend and coinciding with the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachata finals in Downings, Gardai have launched a road safety campaign.

In conjunction with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, Gardai are urging those travelling to the area for the weekend to drive with care.

A traffic plan for the event has been established and road safety awareness signage is to be erected on access roads.

Superintendent David Kelly of the Milford District says the message is simple: