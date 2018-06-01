Questions raised over flood relief works in Castlefin

A Donegal Councillor is questioning why flood relief works in the Stranorlar Municipal District are not being extended into Castlefinn.

Cllr Gary Doherty says the publication of the recent CFRAMs report made no money available for work in the village, but at the moment, there are a number of road projects being carried out with flood prevention cited as one of the main reasons for them.

Cllr Doherty says in two instances, people are questioning the necessity of the works being carried out.

He’s calling for more joined up thinking: