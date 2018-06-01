MEPs say CAP cuts must be resisted

The European Parliament is expressing concern at EU Commission proposals to cut Comon Agricultiral Policy funding by 5%.

The commmission has set out nine objectives which it says will streamline CAP.

However, MEPs say , and they are calling for a CAP that is smarter, simpler, fairer and more sustainable.

North West MEPs Luke Ming Flanagan and Mairead Mc Guinness say cuts to farm incomes will be resisted.

Ms Mc Guinness, a parliament vice president says farm incomes cannot be sacrificed because more money is needed elsewhere………….