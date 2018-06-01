Longest waiting time for social housing in Donegal, 10 1/2 years

It has emerged that the longest waiting time where social housing applicants have not received an offer of accomodation by Donegal County Council is 10 and a half years.

The figures obtained by Councillor Gerry Crawford show that the longest waiting time was experienced in the Glenties Municipal District while in Inishowen people were waiting up to 10 years for a house, in the Letterkenny Municipal area the longest waiting time was 9 years, 8 years in the Donegal Municipal District and 7 and a half years in Stranorlar.

There are currently 926 households on the housing waiting list with a further 1597 applicants on the transfer list.

Of those, currently on the waiting list, 15% have been waiting over 4 years for a house while 24% have been waiting between 2 and 4 years and 61% less than 2 years.

Donegal County Council say there are a range of different reasons that can impact on waiting times, until an offer is made, and these are specific to the applicants own circumstances.

The local authority says, the current capital investment programme which will see an increase in the provision of additional accommodation will reduce waiting times.