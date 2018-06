The Chair of the Donegal Islands Committee is welcoming the decision to offer a civic reception to Patsy Dan Rogers, the King of Tory.

The council has cited his commitment to Tory’s heritage through art and music, as well as his efforts to promote and represent the island in various forums.

Island’s Committee Chair Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says, at a time when Tory is recovering from a sometimes divisive debate about the island’s ferry service, this is an important honour: