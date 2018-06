By

Finn Harps had a big 4-0 win over Athlone Town in Finn park on Friday night.

Jesse Devers, Ciaran O’Connor, Mikey Place and Niall McGinley all converted for Harps.

Harps’ boss Ollie Horgan spoke with Diarmaid Doherty after the win…

Aidan Friel also spoke with Diarmaid at Finn Park…