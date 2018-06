Gaeil Fhánada had a 1-15 v 2-04 win over Naomh Náille in the first round of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Downings.

The Fanad side led by 2 points at half-time, 1-03 v 0-04.

They now go on to face Clann na nGael of Meath in the junior quarter-final on Saturday at 4pm.