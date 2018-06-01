GAA Preview: Jason McGee and Enda McCormick ahead of Donegal U20 v Derry

Donegal’s journey to a possible Ulster Under20 Championship Final continues this Sunday when Gary McDaid’s side meet Derry at Healy Park, Omagh.

They reached the quarter final stage with a convincing win over Cavan last weekend, a performance which has placed them as Ulster contenders.

Donegal are looking for a repeat performance against their neighbours on Sunday where a semi final spot against Down is up for grabs.

Tom Comack looked ahead to the game with Donegal Under 20 players, Vice Captain Enda McCormick and first, one of the Joint Captains Jason McGee…

DONEGAL U20 V DERRY will be LIVE online at www.highlandradio.com from 11.45am in association with Sister Saras – Letterkenny.

