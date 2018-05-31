Olllie Horgan on crucial weekend for Harps

It’s a busy Bank Holiday Weekend for Finn Harps as they play two important First Division games at Finn Park.

On Friday they take on Athlone Town and then on Monday they welcome Longford Town to Ballybofey.

Harps who sit fifth in the table and seven points behind leaders UCD will look to keep their promotion push on track by seeking out decent results over the coming days.

A depleted player list has got slightly better with Tommy McBride and Mark Coyle back from suspension.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan says they can’t lose any more ground on the sides around them…