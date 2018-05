Gardaí working along the border are warning that they’re not equipped to tackle the current threats they face.

The Garda Representative Association estimates an extra 1000 front line officers will be needed in the event of a hard Brexit. The need for more Armed Support Units is also being highlighted.

Currently there are just two ASU’s in the border region – one in Ballyshannon and the other in Dundalk.

Donegal GRA Representative Brendan O’Connor says it’s simply not good enough………….