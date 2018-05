Rathmullen rider Luke McAteer, who turns 18 today, had his third winner on the track at Gowran Park on Wednesday evening thanks to Admodum who stormed home to land the Thomastown Handicap.

McAteer looked to have little chance of success leaving the back straight five lengths adrift of the second-last horse but he produced a power-packed finish.

The Jim Bolger-trained five-year-old was sent off at odds of 11-2 and had three-quarters-of-a-length to spare over Koybig at the line.