Donegal County Council is being urged to consider possible projects for inclusion in the new Rural Development Scheme announced yesterday.

The scheme was one of a number of initiatives announced by the Tasoiseach as part of the Ireland 2040 programme, with a view towards being ready to start work on a number of programmes by the end of the year.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says Donegal is in a strong position to benefit from the programme, but preparatory work needs to start now………..