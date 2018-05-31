Leap Card services to be rolled out in Donegal

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that Leap Card services are to be rolled out to 11 services across Co Donegal within the next few months.

The scheme which was introduced in 2011, enables passengers to avail of up to 20% off fares when paying for journeys on a number of public transport routes.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle welcoming the announcement, says this will now ensure that people in Donegal, have access to the same discounts that have been available in other parts of the country.

He says delays in the national roll-out was due to the procurement of Leap Card compatible ticketing machines.

Leap Card services will be available to any PSO services that operate on behalf of the NTA however, Deputy Pringle says as the Bus Eireann Expressway services operate on a commercial basis, it will be a matter for Bus Eireann to decide if they will provide Leap Card compatible ticketing machines on the expressway services.