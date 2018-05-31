GAA Programme – 30/05/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, Former Donegal chairman P J McGowan is among Tom Comack’s guests. P.J is the chairman of a special committee appointed by Donegal chairman Mick McGrath, to run this year’s Donegal GAA Golf Classic.

The Classic was launched on Monday evening in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Tom also took the opportunity to find out what the former senior manager and All-Ireland winning Donegal U-21 and vocational schools winning manager thought of the two Donegal wins the day before in Celtic Park.

We also head south and are joined by Paudi Palmer of Cork County Sound FM find out the word on the street following Cork’s big win over Tipperary last Saturday evening in Thurles.