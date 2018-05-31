Family of Donegal woman who died of Cervical Cancer demand answers

The family of a Buncrana woman who died from Cervical Cancer have been speaking of their search for justice.

Miriam O’Brien had a smear test in 2011 that didn’t flag any concerns but just nine months later was diagnosed with stage two cancer in Belfast.

Miriam passed away on August 25, 2013, at the age of 34.

Her family is taking legal action against the HSE and labs used by CervicalCheck, through solicitor Pat McMyler, of PA Dorrian – they have yet to determine if Ms O’Brien is included in the official figures of the 18 women who died after smear tests were misread.

Miriam’s sister Danielle Miley and her solicitor Pat McMyler spoke earlier on the Nine Till Noon Show: