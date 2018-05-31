Coleman happy with Burke’s efforts

Graham Burke looks set to feature for the Republic of Ireland against the USA on Saturday.

The Shamrock Rovers attacker won his first international cap against France on Monday and is staying with the squad after it was confirmed he will miss the Hoop’s tie with Dundalk on Friday.

Seamus Coleman is pleased with how the League of Ireland player has settled in…

Jeff Hendrick has recovered from a back injury and returned to training with the squad but Harry Arter and Derrick Williams sat out the session.

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple has been released to play for this club against Limerick tomorrow before rejoining the squad on Saturday.