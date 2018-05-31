Business owners along proposed A2 route voice concerns

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion says despite concerns from business owners in Derry, there is widespread understanding that the A2, Buncrana Road redevelopment is a necessity.

Speaking following a meeting with business owners situated along the proposed route, Ms McCallion says the A2 is viewed as a strategic route linking the City and County Donegal.

She says while there are a number of concerns, it is about agreeing a way forward to enable the delivery of the route in fitting with the potential development of the surrounding area: