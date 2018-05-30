Toland and Barrett on Ireland squad for Norway qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Head Coach Colin Bell has named a 21-player squad ahead of the crucial FIFA 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Norway.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett are named among the midfielders and forwards.

Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin misses out having only just returned to action with Shelbourne Ladies after a leg injury while Amy Boyle-Carr misses out due to the leaving certificate.

Republic of Ireland WNT Head Coach Colin Bell said: “These are two crucial games against Norway, the top seeds in the group, and we’ll have to be at our very best to get the results we need.

The players have been excellent so far this campaign but we need two big performances both at Tallaght Stadium and in Norway.”

Ireland face Norway on Friday, June 8 with kick-off at 5.30pm at Tallaght Stadium, Dublin before they travel to Stavanger, Norway for the away fixture on Tuesday, June 12, with kick-off at 5pm (6pm local time).

Republic of Ireland squad to face Norway

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne Ladies).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aislinn Meaney (Galway WFC)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United).

Attackers: Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne Ladies), Zara Foley (Lakewood AFC), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United).