New fast ferry service operational on Tory Island

A new twice daily fast ferry service has begun operating between Tory Island and the mainland.

The contract, which runs until July 31st, was finalised after Comharchumann Oileán Thorai invited applications for a short-term fast ferry service.

The agreement was signed while separate discussions are underway between the Government and the HSE on extending helicopter services to Tory Island, which ran from mid-November last year until March 30.

MInister Joe Mc Hugh says consultationsd have now begun on possible designs for a new purpose built ferry, as well as improvements to the pier at Magheraroarty.