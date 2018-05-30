Hyundai and Toyota have interest in Kris Meeke

It’s reported this week by Autosport that the Hyundai and Toyota World Rally Championship teams have expressed an interest in signing Kris Meeke.

The County Tyrone driver and co driver Paul Nagle were dropped by Citroen last week for what the team described as an “excessively high number of crashes”.

The latest crash came in Portugal where Meeke was airlifted to hospital for checks.

Despite a win record under the French manufacture only beaten by the great Sebastian Loeb, Citroen said Meeke’s accidents meant they had to change the line-up on “safety” grounds.