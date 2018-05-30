HSE and Universities asked to examine Cancer Cluster claims

Donegal County Council is to ask the HSE and third level colleges to assess the findings of a study into cancer clusters which has been carried out in North Inishowen.

A women’s group based outside Clonmany spearheaded the study into claims that some areas are experiencing higher than normal incidents of cancer.

Cllr Martin Mc Dermott told the council there is a long standing belief that there are cancer clusters in Inishowen which remain unexplained.

He wants the HSE and universities to assess the figures…………..