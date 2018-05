Donegal and Monaghan could make a deep impact in the Championship this season- that’s according to former All Star Coman Goggins.

Declan Bonners side have overcome Cavan and Derry so far and will face Down in the Ulster semi final on June 10th while Monaghan have beaten Tyrone and will play Fermanagh this weekend.

Speaking at the launch of AIB’s 5 year extension to their sponsorship of the football Championship ex Dublin defender Goggins spoke about what he likes about Donegal and Monaghan…