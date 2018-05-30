Gerry Crossan steps down as Swilly Rovers boss

Swilly Rovers will be on the look out for a new manager next season as Gerry Crossan stepped down from his position following the club’s final game of the campaign on Tuesday night.

The last game of the regular Ulster Senior League season saw Swilly draw at home 2-2 with Bonagee United.

The hosts had to come from behind twice in the tie. Michael Funston put Bonagee 1-0 up before Brad Patterson leveled on 16 minutes.

Matty Harkin gave the visitors the lead again just before the break but Swilly’s equaliser was a cracker from Jordan Nugent on 61 minutes.

A short time after the game Gerry Crossan announced he would not be staying on as manager.

In a statement, Crossan said “The results for last season and a need for change is the primary reason for stepping down”.

Swilly finished bottom of the table this season.