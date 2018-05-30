Gary McDaid expecting a tougher test with Derry

Donegal play Derry in the Ulster U20 championship quarter final on Sunday at Healy Park in Omagh.

That’s a game that will be LIVE on highlandradio.com, throw in is 11.45am.

Donegal management say there’s no injury concerns ahead of the tie.

Donegal progressed with a dominate performance against Cavan on Sunday while Derry start their campaign this weekend.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly looking ahead this weekends game and recapped their opening round win with Donegal Manager Gary McDaid…

