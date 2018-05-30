Dunleavy scores but Ireland lose to France

Ireland’s under 20s rugby team have suffered a 26-24 defeat to tournament hosts France in their opening game at the World Championship.

Tries from Donegal man Joe Dunleavy and Hugh O’Sullivan had helped Noel McNamara’s side build a 17-5 lead at half-time but they conceded three French tries in the first 10-minutes of the second-half.

Harry Byrne got a late Irish try but Six Nations winners France held on for a 26-24 victory.

Ireland secured a losing a bonus point but will be disappointed to have squander that half-time lead.

South Africa and Georgia provide the opposition in the next two games.